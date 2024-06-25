Outsunny 3.6m x 3m Metal Backyard Hardtop Gazebo with Screened Curtain

Step up your garden party game with this Outsunny 3.6m x 3m hard top gazebo. This permanent gazebo has a strong powder-coated aluminium frame - paired with the hardtop roof makes it a safe and strong shelter. It has with four curtains to enclose when needed - the inner mesh curtains help keep annoying insects away. Set is complete with ground pegs and expansion screws to pin and secure to the ground.