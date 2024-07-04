image 1 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deck
image 1 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deckimage 2 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deckimage 3 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deckimage 4 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deckimage 5 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deck

Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deck

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deck
Outsunny's garden gazebo is a personal getaway, right in your garden. The 12 square metre means plenty of room for you and friends. The aluminium frame is reinforced with a steel support structure: a strong core. It's fitted with curtains to create an open or private atmosphere whenever you need net inner curtains help keep insects out. Set complete with included stakes and expansion screws to pin to the ground.
A lot of space to hold outdoor activitiesHard top gazebo with a rain-safe, heavy-duty roofA double-roof design allows airflow

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here