Outsunny 4m x 3m Polycarbonate Gazebo for Lawn, Yard, Patio, Deck

Outsunny's garden gazebo is a personal getaway, right in your garden. The 12 square metre means plenty of room for you and friends. The aluminium frame is reinforced with a steel support structure: a strong core. It's fitted with curtains to create an open or private atmosphere whenever you need net inner curtains help keep insects out. Set complete with included stakes and expansion screws to pin to the ground.