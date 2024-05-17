HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Grey

Do you want to enjoy your favourite fried foods, but want to switch to a healthier lifestyle? HOMCOM has an 8-in-1 air fryer made just for you. Enjoy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner with bake, broil, roast, rotisserie and dehydrator option. Use the top LED display with 8 programmable menu options, so if you're not sure on cook temperature and time, this air fryer oven can do the work for you. Don't give up your favourite foods with this HOMCOM air fryer!

Inclined LED digital screen is easy to operate; PFOA and BPA free material and auto shut off; 12L large capacity suits for the whole family;

Number of uses

18+