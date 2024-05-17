Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Grey
image 1 of HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Greyimage 2 of HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Greyimage 3 of HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Greyimage 4 of HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Greyimage 5 of HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Grey

HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.99

£65.99/each

HOMCOM 12L Air Fryer Oven with Rapid Air Circulation 1800W Grey
Do you want to enjoy your favourite fried foods, but want to switch to a healthier lifestyle? HOMCOM has an 8-in-1 air fryer made just for you. Enjoy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner with bake, broil, roast, rotisserie and dehydrator option. Use the top LED display with 8 programmable menu options, so if you're not sure on cook temperature and time, this air fryer oven can do the work for you. Don't give up your favourite foods with this HOMCOM air fryer!
Inclined LED digital screen is easy to operate;PFOA and BPA free material and auto shut off;12L large capacity suits for the whole family;

Number of uses

18+

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here