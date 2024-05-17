6.5L Airfryer Air Fryer Oven w/ Recipes 60-Minute Timer Temp 1350W

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

See your food whilst it's cooking to perfection, say hello to this HOMCOM air fryer. It comes with a middle heat-resistant plastic panel to view inside, making this is a cool and different item compared to your other cooker. The 6.5 litre capacity is generous in size and will cook food for around 6.8 people. You can adjust easily with the two knobs which individually control the temperature and timer. When done, you can pop the baskets in the dishwasher for no-hassle cleaning.

See your food whilst it's cooking to perfection, say hello to this HOMCOM air fryer. It comes with a middle heat-resistant plastic panel to view inside, making this is a cool and different item compared to your other cooker. The 6.5 litre capacity is generous in size and will cook food for around 6.8 people. You can adjust easily with the two knobs which individually control the temperature and timer. When done, you can pop the baskets in the dishwasher for no-hassle cleaning.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.