HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cooking

Do you like delicious crispy fried foods but worried about getting fat? Do you want to make healthy and delicious food for yourself or your family? Choose the air fryers for home use from HOMCOM, a good helper in your kitchen. Thanks to the 8 preprogrammed menu options and adjustable temperature and cooking time, your various cooking needed will be satisfied. 4.5 liter large capacity suits for whole family of 3-4 people. Quality material made to provide reliable use for years. Don't miss it!

4.5 liter large capacity suits for whole family There are 8 menus for selection Adjust from 80 to 20 centigrade

