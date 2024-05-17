Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cooking
image 1 of HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cookingimage 2 of HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cookingimage 3 of HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cookingimage 4 of HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cookingimage 5 of HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cooking

HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cooking

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L with Digital Display Timer for Low Fat Cooking
Do you like delicious crispy fried foods but worried about getting fat? Do you want to make healthy and delicious food for yourself or your family? Choose the air fryers for home use from HOMCOM, a good helper in your kitchen. Thanks to the 8 preprogrammed menu options and adjustable temperature and cooking time, your various cooking needed will be satisfied. 4.5 liter large capacity suits for whole family of 3-4 people. Quality material made to provide reliable use for years. Don't miss it!
4.5 liter large capacity suits for whole familyThere are 8 menus for selectionAdjust from 80 to 20 centigrade

Number of uses

18+

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here