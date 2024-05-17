Outsunny PE Rattan Garden Storage Box for Pool with Shoe Layer

Outdoor accessories kept close at bay - and safely too. This Outsunny rattan box is a freestanding piece you can set up anywhere. A galvanised metal frame means a strong structure, wrapped in wicker for extra durability, whilst creating a stylish rattan look. As well as the inside storage, this box comes with a bottom area for holding three pairs of shoes. Complete with an easy-lift lid.