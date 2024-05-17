Outsunny Foldable Camping Chair with Footrest, Adjustable Backrest

A long lounger for long days spent relaxing. This Outsunny chair comes as a portable design with carry bag, so you can take it wherever you want. A metal frame for a strong base, formed into a long seat - you're whole body will be elevated. Tha back reclines to three different positions: choose an angle you want. Complete with cup holder and handy storage pocket.