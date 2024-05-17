Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Grey

Enjoy the outdoors even more with your partner in the mornings and evenings together. This modern rocking chair set from Outsunny is made of a strong steel frame wrapped with fabric seat holds your body, the elastic cords connected to the frame supports. The table is fitted with metal top. Excellent lounging choice for your terrace, patio, poolside, or garden area. Decorative and functional, create an inviting setting so that you and your family can enjoy the slow mornings and lazy afternoons.