Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Grey
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Greyimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Greyimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Greyimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Greyimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Grey

Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£133.99

£133.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Rocking Set,Bistro Set with Breathable Mesh Fabric,Grey
Enjoy the outdoors even more with your partner in the mornings and evenings together. This modern rocking chair set from Outsunny is made of a strong steel frame wrapped with fabric seat holds your body, the elastic cords connected to the frame supports. The table is fitted with metal top. Excellent lounging choice for your terrace, patio, poolside, or garden area. Decorative and functional, create an inviting setting so that you and your family can enjoy the slow mornings and lazy afternoons.
The table and chairs are made of steel frame;Breathable mesh fabric seat for relax;Coffee table for a handy hold place close by;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here