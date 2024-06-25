Outsunny 2 Seater Rocker Double Rocking Chair Garden Furniture Brown

The double garden seats, from Outsunny, are a great addition to any garden or patio. This jack and jill garden seat is perfect for two people to enjoy the summer sun, and comes with a middle table to place drinks and more. Made with a metal frame for strength, and this tete a tete seat is fitted with breathable mesh fabric on the seat and back. The centre table has a thick and safe 5mm tempered glass top for a sleek finish.