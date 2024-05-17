image 1 of Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Set
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Setimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Setimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Setimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Setimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Set

Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Garden Daybed with Round Sofa Bed Conversation Furnitur Set
Introducing this sun bed from Outsunny: a hybrid of rattan loungers, but in the form a giant bed. Using four different pieces - a half-moon sofa, two quarter chairs and a small round table, it is presented in a large 147cm x 180cm design, which gives you lots of room to relax with friends or even have plenty for yourself to laze a sunny afternoon away.
Fourpiece garden day bed.Thick cushions.Liftup canopy.

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here