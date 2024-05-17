Outsunny Outdoor Lounger Fold 165 Reclining Chair with Canopy Grey

Keep yourself fully protected whilst sunbathing outdoors with this sun lounger from Outsunny. A simplistic design, it blends together a classic lounger with an overhead canopy, safely shielding your face effectively from the sun. Reclining to two levels, you are able to pick a back angle which suits best, whilst a rope connected to the top shape allows you to secure it to a position which protects - meaning you will not have to get out of the seat to adjust it. Easy to fold and take with you - whether that be the beach, the park or somewhere in your garden.