Outsunny Wood Sun Bed Lounger Chaise Patio Furniture with Wheels

Quite simply put, there is no better way to enjoy the sun at its best than with this lounger from Outsunny. Using sustainably source acacia wood for durability and resilience against weather damage, it is crafted into a classic lounger design, with both the lower half and back adjusting to different positions for you to be in control of how you lie or sit, with a pull-out side table for a convenient place to keep anything you need near. Slatted all over to prevent water build up to help prevent damage to the wood, this piece is finished with two wheels on the front for it to move around easily, with the frame fully folding into itself for easy lifting and storage. Simply fold out for hours of relaxation.