Outsunny Outdoor Folding Sun Lounger with Adjustable Backrest Brown

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This reclining sun lounger from Outsunny is perfect for relaxing in the sun for hours on end. The breathable mesh fabric on the seat and back holds you comfortably, with high back and armrests for support. Adjustable to five positions, you can change what position you lay back. Folding design make the garden sun lounger is easy to carry with you and store.

This reclining sun lounger from Outsunny is perfect for relaxing in the sun for hours on end. The breathable mesh fabric on the seat and back holds you comfortably, with high back and armrests for support. Adjustable to five positions, you can change what position you lay back. Folding design make the garden sun lounger is easy to carry with you and store.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.