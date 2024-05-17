Outsunny Outdoor Patio 2 Seater Garden Bench Furniture Porch Chair

Sit, relax and rest outdoors in style with this outside bench from Outsunny. Made from high quality and durable metal, the backrest has been crafted into a beautiful and elegant floral scroll design which works wonderfully in all outdoor spaces. The garden bench seat's metal construction make it build to last and black bench is finished with two wide arm rests for comfort. And our 2 seater benches are perfect for taking some time out, reading a book in the sun or simply socialising with friends.