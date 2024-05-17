Vinsetto Massage Office Chair with 2 Points Lumbar Support Adjustable

Make your office time-outs better than ever before with this comfy chair from Vinsetto. It comes with a massage pillow, which has two pressure points to soothe and massage your body. The home office chair is supportive and comfortable too: it has a large and wide seat, a tall back and fixed armrests to support the body. The seat and headrest height are individually adjustable, allowing you to sit at the good working level for you. Finished with wheels on the base for easy movement.