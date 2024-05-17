Outsunny Mini Greenhouse and Planters, Raised Beds for Garden

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Treasure your plants with this two-in-a chest by Outsunny. This combination of cold frame greenhouse and raised garden bed protects your plants from wind, rain, and animals. It makes a beautiful plant nursery. Provide a safe starting space for flowers, vegetables, and herbs. Double up or use the wooden greenhouse on the ground and planter on its own. Check out this garden vegetable box from Outsunny, and start your best garden.

