Outsunny Elevated Wooden Planter Garden Grow Box with 2 tiers, 4 Pockets

Are you a garden planting fan? If so, please look at this Outsunny raised veg planter, which will give your vegetables and flowers a perfect growth space. This raised flower bed is designed with enough space so that the plants can reach their full potential. The solid wood material can ensure this garden vegetable box's durability indoors or outdoors, in gardens or greenhouses, or in other areas.
"4 pockets","2 tiers"fine details

