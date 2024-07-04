Outsunny Elevated Wooden Planter Garden Grow Box with 2 tiers, 4 Pockets

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Are you a garden planting fan? If so, please look at this Outsunny raised veg planter, which will give your vegetables and flowers a perfect growth space. This raised flower bed is designed with enough space so that the plants can reach their full potential. The solid wood material can ensure this garden vegetable box's durability indoors or outdoors, in gardens or greenhouses, or in other areas.

Are you a garden planting fan? If so, please look at this Outsunny raised veg planter, which will give your vegetables and flowers a perfect growth space. This raised flower bed is designed with enough space so that the plants can reach their full potential. The solid wood material can ensure this garden vegetable box's durability indoors or outdoors, in gardens or greenhouses, or in other areas.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.