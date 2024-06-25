Outsunny 2-Piece Solid Fir Wood Plant Raised Bed Garden Step Planter

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Let natural beauty lead the way in your garden this season with this planter bed from Outsunny. A two-tier design which ensures flowers, vegetables and herbs have plenty of room to grow and flourish, its elevated levels mean you will not have to bend down or straining your body, with its fir wood frame ensuring a solid and sturdy core to cope with standing outside. Drainage holes on the bottom allow extra water to leave, with thick legs to ensure stability on the ground.

Let natural beauty lead the way in your garden this season with this planter bed from Outsunny. A two-tier design which ensures flowers, vegetables and herbs have plenty of room to grow and flourish, its elevated levels mean you will not have to bend down or straining your body, with its fir wood frame ensuring a solid and sturdy core to cope with standing outside. Drainage holes on the bottom allow extra water to leave, with thick legs to ensure stability on the ground.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.