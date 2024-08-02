Outsunny Elevated Garden Planting Bed Stand Outdoor Flower Box

Whether it's for growing and nurturing plants indoors or outdoors, this raised veg planter from Outsunny will do it in style. Crafted from fir wood, this raised flower bed brings a touch of rough rustic charm. Four sturdy legs for stability, its high sitting design makes gardening comfortable for you, as well as protecting your plants from any pests and animals if placed outside. Finished with a handy shelf on the bottom, of the garden vegetable box, keeping tools, and seeds closer to you.