Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with Shelf

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

For the gardening experts and novices, there's no better way to plant than with this raised veg planter from Outsunny. It will give your vegetables and flowers plenty of space to grow all year round. The raised flower bed is wide and deep enough so your plants have enough room to reach their full potential. Crafted from solid wood, the structure is tough and durable for both indoor and outdoor use in gardens and greenhouses.

For the gardening experts and novices, there's no better way to plant than with this raised veg planter from Outsunny. It will give your vegetables and flowers plenty of space to grow all year round. The raised flower bed is wide and deep enough so your plants have enough room to reach their full potential. Crafted from solid wood, the structure is tough and durable for both indoor and outdoor use in gardens and greenhouses.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.