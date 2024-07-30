Outsunny 3-Tier Wooden Flower Stand Plant Holder Shelf Display Rack

Give your potted plants and flowers their very own place to rest together with this wooden plant stand from Outsunny. Crafted from solid fir wood in a natural finish, it is strong and rot-proof, holding up to 50kg- perfect for storing lots of plants on it. The back is cut to a diamond cross design, allowing leaves and vines to grow on and around it. The outdoor plant stand will look great placed anywhere in your home, whether that be in the garden, on your patio or even on your balcony.