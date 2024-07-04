BHS Terry Waterproof Mattress Protector, Double

Protect your mattress investment with our Terry Waterproof Mattress Protector in single, double, and king sizes. Designed to guard against spills, accidents, and stains, this protector adds an extra layer of security without compromising on comfort. Enjoy a peaceful night's sleep with the assurance that your mattress is safe and dry, featuring a polyester terry cover and a waterproof reverse.