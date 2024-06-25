Outsunny Garden Storage Shed Outdoor Firewood House with Asphalt Roof

Whether you need open or closed storage for outdoors, Outsunny wooden sheds gives you both. The small wooden shed combines a closed storage section with door, open storage area and top storage box - plenty of room for garden equipment, tools and more. Made from fir wood, strong and durable - suitable for outdoor use. Asphalt cover on the slanted roof helps prevent water leaking through: helps prevent inside items getting wet. Complete with rotating block lock on the door for security.