Outsunny 7.7 x 6.4ft Garden Shed Wood Effect Tool Storage Sliding Door

This lean to shed from Outsunny is a stylish solution to keep your garden and outdoors tidy and organized. For every season there are various garden tools that must be stored properly. Our outdoor storage shed helps you maintain order, whether for tools, gloves, rubber boots, hoses or the like. The garden tool shed is made from sturdy and durable colour-coated steel-plate and Polypropylene components, it has a protective film on metal panels for long term use, and also vents for airflow.