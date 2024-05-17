Marketplace.
image 1 of Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & White
image 1 of Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & Whiteimage 2 of Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & Whiteimage 3 of Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & Whiteimage 4 of Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & Whiteimage 5 of Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & White

Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.99

£21.99/each

Hamilton Beach 2200W Steam Iron Blue & White
This powerful iron delivers up to 25g/min of steam, making quick work of even the toughest creases. Glide effortlessly over fabrics with the non-stick ceramic soleplate, eliminating snagging & sticking.Choose between dry or steam ironing, & use the steam & spritz function for stubborn wrinkles. Tackle curtains and hanging clothes with ease using the vertical steam feature and the 1.9m cord.Powerful Performance - Up to 25g/min steam shot perfect for efficient crease removalCeramic Soleplate - Ultra high performance non-stick ceramic soleplate for an effortless glideVersatile Ironing - Select from dry or steam ironing - use steam and spritz function to remove stubborn creasesVertical Steam - Tackles the toughest creases on curtains or hanging clothes easily with 1.9m cordErgonomic Features - For ultimate comfort the steam and water trigger are within easy reachConvenient Design - Easy-fill water tank and self cleaning feature four convenience
Powerful PerformanceCeramic SoleplateVertical Steam

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here