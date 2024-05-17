Outsunny 3 Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill with See-through Lid

Fire up your outdoor feasts with this Outsunny three-burner gas bbq. The 2408 cm² grilling area is spacious enough for cooking for roughly 5-10 people, with a warming rack to keep food warm when cooked. With a see-through panel on the lid to see inside easily, completed with a thermometer to keep the inner temperature in check.