Outsunny Freestanding Charcoal BBQ Grill Portable Smoker Cooker

Make your outdoor parties the ones to remember with this BBQ grill from Outsunny. A simple, yet classic and stylish design, steel forms the main shell for extreme reliability. Inside of the charcoal bbq smoker, a large chrome cooking grate sits on the bottom to cook your food with ease, where wide spaced bars ensure the heat below reaches your food easily for quick and efficient cooking, with a charcoal holder on the bottom so all ash collects together for easy cleaning.