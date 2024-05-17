Outsunny Charcoal Grill Cast Iron BBQ Standing Smoker

This Outsunny heavy duty cast iron charcoal barbecue is a good choice for your grilling in the garden, terrace or camping. Made of heat-resisting cast iron and high-temperature enamel, it could resist temperatures as high as 450 DegreeC to easily maintain cooking temperature. The smoker BBQ grill has an ergonomically designed height and an easy-to-read thermometer is connected to the top lid. Top and bottom adjustable dampers maintain even air flow into and out of the barrel BBQ while cooking.