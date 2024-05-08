Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Corsica Throw, Silver
image 1 of BHS Corsica Throw, Silverimage 2 of BHS Corsica Throw, Silverimage 3 of BHS Corsica Throw, Silver

BHS Corsica Throw, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.75

£29.75/each

BHS Corsica Throw, Silver
Elevate your home decor with the elegant Corsica Throw in shimmering silver, featuring a luxurious woven fabric that adds sophistication to any room. Perfect for draping over your furniture, this throw adds a touch of glamour to your living space.
Ideal for any sofa or bedStylish woven designChic silver colour

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here