image 1 of BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Grey
image 1 of BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Greyimage 2 of BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Greyimage 3 of BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Greyimage 4 of BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Greyimage 5 of BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Grey

BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Ombre Knitted Throw, Grey
Elevate your interior with our Ombre Knitted Throw in sophisticated grey tones, showcasing a captivating ombre effect that adds depth and visual interest to your decor. Made from high-quality materials with a soft and textured finish, this throw provides the perfect combination of style and cosiness.
Ideal for any sofa or bedSoft textured finishMonochrome ombre colour scheme

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here