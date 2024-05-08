BHS Cheveron Throw, Natural

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your neutral aesthetic with the Chevron Throw in Natural. This large blanket adds both warmth and texture to any space, while the natural finish seamlessly fits with many different decor styles

Elevate your neutral aesthetic with the Chevron Throw in Natural. This large blanket adds both warmth and texture to any space, while the natural finish seamlessly fits with many different decor styles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.