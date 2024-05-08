image 1 of BHS Chequers Throw, Green
image 1 of BHS Chequers Throw, Greenimage 2 of BHS Chequers Throw, Greenimage 3 of BHS Chequers Throw, Greenimage 4 of BHS Chequers Throw, Greenimage 5 of BHS Chequers Throw, Green

BHS Chequers Throw, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Chequers Throw, Green
Add a pop of colour and pattern to your decor with our Chequers Throw in refreshing green hues, showcasing a classic chequered design. Made from plush fabric, this throw not only enhances the visual appeal of your space but also offers comfort and cosiness, making it a versatile accent piece for any room.
Ideal for any sofa or bedTraditional checkered patternVibrant green colour

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here