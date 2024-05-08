Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Riviera Stripe Throw with Fringe, Navy
image 1 of BHS Riviera Stripe Throw with Fringe, Navyimage 2 of BHS Riviera Stripe Throw with Fringe, Navyimage 3 of BHS Riviera Stripe Throw with Fringe, Navy

BHS Riviera Stripe Throw with Fringe, Navy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.00

£21.00/each

BHS Riviera Stripe Throw with Fringe, Navy
Wrap yourself in warmth and style with the Riviera Stripe Throw in classic navy, adorned with fringe detailing for added texture and visual interest. Perfect for draping over your sofa or bed, this versatile throw brings a touch of coastal charm to any room while keeping you cosy on chilly evenings.
Ideal for any sofa or bedChic coastal stripe patternNautical navy colour

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here