image 1 of BHS Plain Check Natural Woven Throw, Natural
image 1 of BHS Plain Check Natural Woven Throw, Naturalimage 2 of BHS Plain Check Natural Woven Throw, Natural

BHS Plain Check Natural Woven Throw, Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

BHS Plain Check Natural Woven Throw, Natural
Enhance the charm of your living space with our Plain Check Woven Throw in a soothing blend of natural and blue hues, featuring a timeless checkered pattern for a touch of classic elegance. Crafted from durable and soft fabric, this throw offers versatile styling options and cosy warmth, making it a perfect addition to your sofa or bed ensemble.
Ideal for any sofa or bedTraditional checkered patternNatural & blue colour scheme

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here