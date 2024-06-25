Marketplace.
BHS 10.5 Tog Hotel Collection Lyocell Duvet, King
Experience the epitome of luxury and comfort with our 10.5 Tog Hotel Collection Lyocell King Duvet in white, crafted to provide warmth and softness for a restful night's sleep. Made from premium lyocell fabric, this duvet offers superior breathability, ensuring a cosy and dry sleeping environment throughout the night.
Suitable for king sized bedsCrafted from lyocell material10.5 tog duvet

