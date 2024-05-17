Marketplace.
Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic

Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£325.20

£325.20/each

Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic
Go back to the beginning with Pok mon Trading Card Game Classic! This timeless collection includes three 60-card decks featuring the original first partner Pok mon inspired by the Pok mon TCG Base Set and quintessential cards from throughout the game s long history, all as foil cards and ready to play right out of the box. In addition to the vintage favorites, six new cards ”including Suicune ex, Lugia ex, and Ho-Oh ex ”make their debut. Enhance your experience with high-quality gameplay accessories like a foldable two-player game board, stackable damage counter cones, and a toolbox case that keeps everything conveniently stored for your next battle.Pok mon Trading Card Game Classic includes:3 60-card decks starring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise3 deck boxes3 sets of card sleeves1 two-player game board1 toolbox case with randomizer2 sets of damage counter cones2 sets of condition markersNote: Cards included in Pok mon TCG Classic cannot be used at official tournaments, except for Basic Energy cards.

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here