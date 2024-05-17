Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic

Go back to the beginning with Pok mon Trading Card Game Classic! This timeless collection includes three 60-card decks featuring the original first partner Pok mon inspired by the Pok mon TCG Base Set and quintessential cards from throughout the game s long history, all as foil cards and ready to play right out of the box. In addition to the vintage favorites, six new cards ”including Suicune ex, Lugia ex, and Ho-Oh ex ”make their debut. Enhance your experience with high-quality gameplay accessories like a foldable two-player game board, stackable damage counter cones, and a toolbox case that keeps everything conveniently stored for your next battle. Pok mon Trading Card Game Classic includes: 3 60-card decks starring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise 3 deck boxes 3 sets of card sleeves 1 two-player game board 1 toolbox case with randomizer 2 sets of damage counter cones 2 sets of condition markers Note: Cards included in Pok mon TCG Classic cannot be used at official tournaments, except for Basic Energy cards.