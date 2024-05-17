Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift Checklane Blister

You will receive, at random, one checklane blister.

Embark on world altering adventures with the Scarlet & Violet Paradox Rift display pack.

Features ancient and artifical Pok mon.

2 styles to collect (each sold separately).

Contents: 1x booster packs (each pack containing 10 cards) & three promo cards featuring a full evolution chain of either the Psychic-Type Tinkaton,

or the Darkness-Type Hydreigon, as well as a cool Pikachu metallic coin and a code card for the Pok mon TCG Online!