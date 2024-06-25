Bananagrams Duel Dice Game

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Duel is a head-to-head Bananagrams snack for cosy spaces and on-the-go play It's a two-player word game face-off, where players race to build their own word grid using letter cubes. Bananagrams Duel includes fun banana-shaped theme cards for an added challenge during every round of play The (24) dice feature all (144) letters from the classic game crafted into a perfect Bananagrams experience for two

Duel is a head-to-head Bananagrams snack for cosy spaces and on-the-go play It's a two-player word game face-off, where players race to build their own word grid using letter cubes. Bananagrams Duel includes fun banana-shaped theme cards for an added challenge during every round of play The (24) dice feature all (144) letters from the classic game crafted into a perfect Bananagrams experience for two

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.