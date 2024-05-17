Marketplace.
Pokémon TCG S&V Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG S&V Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG S&V Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box
Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness!This expansion features Pok mon ex such as Charizard, Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual thanks to the Terastal phenomenon.Dragonite ex and Greedent ex also show mastery of their own inner strengths.Includes 1 full-art foil promo card and 65 card sleeves featuring Charmander, 9 Pok mon TCG: Scarlet & Violet ”Obsidian Flames booster packs (each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy, with 3 guaranteed foil cards per booster), 45 Pok mon TCG Energy cards, and a player s guide to the expansion.You also get 6 damage-counter dice, 1 competition-legal coin-flip die, 2 plastic condition markers, a collector s box to hold everything with 4 dividers to keep it organized, and a code card for Pok mon TCG Live.

