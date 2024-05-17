Millionaire Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Board Game

Bring home the nation's favourite game show and go head-to-head with your family and friends in the race to reach £1 million. Relive classic moments from the show and tackle the iconic money ladder using only your wits and digital lifelines (accessible through a smart device) to reach the top. But watch out! Get a question wrong and you fall back to your closest safe haven. Do you have what it takes to win a (virtual) million?

