Pokemon TCG Eraser Blister Smoliv or Lechonk (One at Random)

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Looking for the perfect eraser for a new project or a new class? You can choose a favorite Pok mon eraser ”and add to your Pok mon TCG collection at the same time! Inside, you ll find:

Looking for the perfect eraser for a new project or a new class? You can choose a favorite Pok mon eraser ”and add to your Pok mon TCG collection at the same time! Inside, you ll find: 1 of 2 favorite Pok mon erasers featuring Smoliv or Lechonk! 2 Pok mon TCG booster packs to expand your collection One supplied at random.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.