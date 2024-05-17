Beko ExpertFry With Illiminated Window

Clear Glass Front with Light - Keep an eye on your meal's progress effortlessly with the clear glass front and interior light, ensuring perfect cooking every time.

Touch Control Display - Streamline your cooking process with the intuitive touch control display, making adjustments and settings a breeze for a hassle-free experience.

Large 7.6L Cooking Capacity - Easily cater to family meals or entertaining with the generous 7.6L capacity, allowing you to cook larger batches with ease.

Nine Preset Cooking Functions - Enjoy effortless cooking with nine preset options including Manual, Chicken, French Fries, Cake, Reheat, Defrosting, Grill, Dehydrating, and Skewer, catering to a variety of dishes and culinary preferences.

Adjustable Temperature and Timer - Take control of your cooking with adjustable temperature and timer settings, ensuring precise results tailored to your preferences.

Healthier Cooking with Minimal Oil - Embrace a healthier culinary approach by cooking with little to no oil, allowing you to enjoy your favorite fried foods guilt-free.

Versatile for Various Dishes - From sweet treats to savoury snacks, Beko Air Fryers are essential for modern kitchens, offering versatility for a wide range of dishes.