Beko ExpertFry 8.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer

Use little to no oil - This versatile appliance not only reduces the amount of oil needed for cooking but also consumes less energy compared to a conventional oven, making it an energy-efficient option for your kitchen.

8.5L Dual Zone - Thanks to this model’s 8.5L Dual Basket, you can cook two large dishes simultaneously without mixing odours, maximizing your cooking efficiency, and saving time in the kitchen.

Dishwasher Safe Accessories - Complete with four dishwasher-safe accessories, including a dehydrating rack, cooking rack, grill, and skewer rack, this stylish air fryer provides convenient and versatile cooking options

Smart Finish - Cook two different dishes with ease with the Smart Finish feature. This intelligent programme ensures both dishes are ready at the same time, streamlining your cooking process and saving you time.

Match Cook - Achieve perfectly cooked meals every time with the Match Cook feature. By easily copying cooking settings from one side to the other, this programme will save you time while delivering delicious results.

Wide LED Screen - Thanks to the wide LED display, you can easily navigate through your Air Fryer’s menu options and temperature settings, making cooking a seamless experience.

9 Automatic Cooking Functions - Featuring 9 automatic cooking functions, including Manual, Grill and Dehydrating, this versatile appliance provides convenient meal preparation with pre-set cooking modes for a variety of dishes.