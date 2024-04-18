Marketplace.
Tefal Access Steam Pocket Handheld Garment Steamer
£59.99
£59.99/each
Make creases disappear with this Tefal clothes steamer's 1300 W power and 20g/min steam output- No more risks even if you forgot to switch it off, thanks to its automatic shut off- You can use it vertically as well as horizontally - leave the ironing board in the cupboard- It gets rid of up to 99.99% of nasty viruses and bacteria and leaves your clothes smelling nice and fresh- It heats up in 15 seconds so you'll never be late for those early morning meetings- Stay looking sharp when you're on your travels - it's lightweight and compact and easy to pack
Fabric FriendlyTravel ReadyQuick Smart - 15 Seconds Heat-up
|Steam (g/min)
|20
|Variable Steam
|Yes
|Type
|Handheld Garment Steamer
|Free-standing/Wall-mounted
|Free-standing
|Input voltage (volts)
|230V
|Input Power (kw)
|1.3
|Cord Storage
|No
|Self Cleaning
|No
|Plate Type
|Ceramic
