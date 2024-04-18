Marketplace.
Tefal Access Steam Pocket Handheld Garment Steamer

4.5(114)
£59.99

Make creases disappear with this Tefal clothes steamer's 1300 W power and 20g/min steam output- No more risks even if you forgot to switch it off, thanks to its automatic shut off- You can use it vertically as well as horizontally - leave the ironing board in the cupboard- It gets rid of up to 99.99% of nasty viruses and bacteria and leaves your clothes smelling nice and fresh- It heats up in 15 seconds so you'll never be late for those early morning meetings- Stay looking sharp when you're on your travels - it's lightweight and compact and easy to pack
Fabric FriendlyTravel ReadyQuick Smart - 15 Seconds Heat-up

