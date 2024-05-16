Tefal Access Steam Care Handheld Garment Steamer

Tefal Access Steam Care DT9100 Handheld Garment Steamer, a powerful handheld steamer with vertical support for easy, efficient and safe garment care- provides amazing results every day. Anti-drip ceramic heated soleplate that heats up to 140C and vertical panel for perfect results on ironable fabrics. Fast heat-up and three settings for efficiency. Removable tank for easy refills. 3m cord, locking trigger for continuous steam, stable base and auto-off. Three accessories included, vertical support board, steam brush and steam bonnet attachment.

Perfect results: The 140 degrees heated soleplate is safe for all fabrics and prevents dripping. Combine this with the vertical support to press against for even better results with no extra effort.