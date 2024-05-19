Tefal Ultimate Turbo Pro Steam Iron

Turbocharge your ironing with the Ultimate Turbo Pro Anti-Scale. This iron combines an intense 270g Turbo Boost to tackle creases with a removable Scale Collector for lasting performance. 3000W enables a fast heat-up and 50g/min continuous steam for speedy results. And it's packed with high-efficiency features, like a Durilium Airglide Autoclean soleplate for a lasting easy glide, automatic steam setting, an anti-drip system, and a large water tank for non-stop ironing. It even has an energy-saving Eco mode and turns itself off if left unused.

270g/min Tefal Turbo Boost to smooth even stubborn creases efficiently for a flawless finish, fast.