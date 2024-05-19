Marketplace.
Tefal Ultimate Turbo Pro Steam Iron
£99.99
£99.99/each
Turbocharge your ironing with the Ultimate Turbo Pro Anti-Scale. This iron combines an intense 270g Turbo Boost to tackle creases with a removable Scale Collector for lasting performance. 3000W enables a fast heat-up and 50g/min continuous steam for speedy results. And it's packed with high-efficiency features, like a Durilium Airglide Autoclean soleplate for a lasting easy glide, automatic steam setting, an anti-drip system, and a large water tank for non-stop ironing. It even has an energy-saving Eco mode and turns itself off if left unused.270g/min Tefal Turbo Boost to smooth even stubborn creases efficiently for a flawless finish, fast.
3000 watts.Steam output: 50g/minShot of steam: 270g/min
|Steam (g/min)
|50
|Variable Steam
|Yes
|Free-standing/Wall-mounted
|Free-standing
|Input voltage (volts)
|230V
|Anti-drip
|Yes
|Thermostatic Control
|Yes
|Type
|Iron
|Cord Length
|2m
|Input Power (kw)
|3
|Anti-scale System
|Yes
|Cord Storage
|No
|Auto Off
|Yes
|Plate Type
|Ceramic
