Tefal Ultriglide Plus Steam Iron

Last longer: Achieve excellent ironing results with less effort, day after day. Our exclusive removable Scale Collector ensures lasting steam performance for easy ironing and makes maintenance a breeze

Iron easily: Tefal’s best-gliding* Durilium Airglide soleplate slides over any fabric with ease. Scratch-resistant for a glide that lasts, it has 30 percent more steam holes for more efficient ironing

Be efficient: With an extra 200W, this 2800W iron heats up fast and delivers 50g/min continuous steam for excellent results in no time, with a powerful 210g/min boost to tackle tough creases.

Steam vertically: The versatile Ultraglide Anti-Scale Plus steam iron has a vertical steaming feature that’s great for smoothing out hanging garments like suits or getting creases out of curtains.

Sanitise fabrics: Thanks to the natural power of heat and steam, Ultraglide Anti-Scale Plus sanitises as it irons, killing 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria, and germs§ on garments for maximum hygiene.