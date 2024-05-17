Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryer

5 in 1: Pizza oven, hot air fryer, mini oven, rotating grill spit and dehydrator

Multifunction oven with 22 L capacity and 3 shelves. Compact: fits in (almost) every kitchen, office, camping and mobile home kitchen

7 functions: defrost, air fry top heat, air fry grill spit with 2 rotor programmes, top heat, bottom heat, top and bottom heat, grill

4 programmes: toasting, defrosting, pizza baking and french fries. Adjustable temperature from 55°C to 220°C in 5°C steps. Adjustable timer, 120 minutes max.

High performance air fry function - many preparation options in record time. Particularly fast preparation of pizza in approx. 8.30 minutes*, incl. pizza stone 30 cm

Temperature and time for all functions adjustable before and during operation. Circulating air fan with 2 power levels for use as a hot air fryer or oven

6 stainless steel heating elements (4x on the top and 2x on the bottom, separately controllable) ensure a fast heat-up time and even heat distribution

Illuminated sensor-touch display – shows programme, function, cooking time and temperature. With electronically controlled child lock

Modern cool touch design, non-stick interior and oven light. Non-slip feet

Includes pizza stone, air fry basket, baking tray, grill rack and grill spit