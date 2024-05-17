Marketplace.
image 1 of Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryer
image 1 of Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryerimage 2 of Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryerimage 3 of Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryerimage 4 of Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryerimage 5 of Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryer

Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£239.99

£239.99/each

Gastroback Design Oven Pizza & Air Fryer
5 in 1: Pizza oven, hot air fryer, mini oven, rotating grill spit and dehydratorMultifunction oven with 22 L capacity and 3 shelves. Compact: fits in (almost) every kitchen, office, camping and mobile home kitchen7 functions: defrost, air fry top heat, air fry grill spit with 2 rotor programmes, top heat, bottom heat, top and bottom heat, grill4 programmes: toasting, defrosting, pizza baking and french fries. Adjustable temperature from 55°C to 220°C in 5°C steps. Adjustable timer, 120 minutes max.High performance air fry function - many preparation options in record time. Particularly fast preparation of pizza in approx. 8.30 minutes*, incl. pizza stone 30 cmTemperature and time for all functions adjustable before and during operation. Circulating air fan with 2 power levels for use as a hot air fryer or oven6 stainless steel heating elements (4x on the top and 2x on the bottom, separately controllable) ensure a fast heat-up time and even heat distributionIlluminated sensor-touch display – shows programme, function, cooking time and temperature. With electronically controlled child lockModern cool touch design, non-stick interior and oven light. Non-slip feetIncludes pizza stone, air fry basket, baking tray, grill rack and grill spit
5 in 1 OvenRotisserie FeatureAdjustable Rack

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here