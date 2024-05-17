Marketplace.
Gabbys Dollhouse Game

Gabbys Dollhouse Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.50

£16.50/each

Gabbys Dollhouse Game
BASED ON THE POPULAR NETFLIX SHOW: Is your preschooler obsessed with Gabbyâ€™s Dollhouse on Netflix? Look no further for a fun activity than this board game, which looks just like the dollâ€™s house from the show and includes cute cat-ear headbands and collectible charmsA CHARMING ACCESSORY FRIENDSHIP GAME: Work together to help Gabby and her friends get ready for the sleepover. The player with the most charms at the end of the game wins. This game is for 2â€“4 players, ages 4 and up. It only takes about 30 minutes to playGET READY FOR A MEOW-MAZING PARTY: Time to get tiny and decorate the Dollhouse for a party with all your friends. Collect charms for your kitty headband as you go. Whoever can collect the most charms wins the special heart-shaped charmOVER 40 CHARMS TO COLLECT: Charms include fun designs such as ice lollies, stars, flowers and, of course, kittiesIncludes 1 dollâ€™s house gameboard, 1 roof gameboard, 1 lift, 12 room cards, 3 punch sheets (41 charms, 4 movers), 2 dice, 1 plastic Meow Meow Delivery dice shaker, 4 wearable plastic headbands, 4 plastic mover stands, instructionsENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERYONE: Next time you get together with friends, bring along Spin Master board games, toys or playing cards. We have activities for family game nights, birthdays, dinner parties, travel, festive gifts and whenever you just want to have a fun time

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here