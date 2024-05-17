Gabbys Dollhouse Game

BASED ON THE POPULAR NETFLIX SHOW: Is your preschooler obsessed with Gabbyâ€™s Dollhouse on Netflix? Look no further for a fun activity than this board game, which looks just like the dollâ€™s house from the show and includes cute cat-ear headbands and collectible charms

A CHARMING ACCESSORY FRIENDSHIP GAME: Work together to help Gabby and her friends get ready for the sleepover. The player with the most charms at the end of the game wins. This game is for 2â€“4 players, ages 4 and up. It only takes about 30 minutes to play

GET READY FOR A MEOW-MAZING PARTY: Time to get tiny and decorate the Dollhouse for a party with all your friends. Collect charms for your kitty headband as you go. Whoever can collect the most charms wins the special heart-shaped charm

OVER 40 CHARMS TO COLLECT: Charms include fun designs such as ice lollies, stars, flowers and, of course, kitties

Includes 1 dollâ€™s house gameboard, 1 roof gameboard, 1 lift, 12 room cards, 3 punch sheets (41 charms, 4 movers), 2 dice, 1 plastic Meow Meow Delivery dice shaker, 4 wearable plastic headbands, 4 plastic mover stands, instructions

ENTERTAINMENT FOR EVERYONE: Next time you get together with friends, bring along Spin Master board games, toys or playing cards. We have activities for family game nights, birthdays, dinner parties, travel, festive gifts and whenever you just want to have a fun time