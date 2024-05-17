Pokémon TCG: Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Collection

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Pok mon VSTAR Collection Hisuian Zoroark (2 Etched Promo, 1 Foil Oversize Card & 5 Booster Packs) Premium. Unleash a Ticking Curse - with Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR! This Premium Collection is just what you need to get Hisuian Zoroark on your side as an invaluable ally! This set includes 1 etched foil card featuring Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR, 1 etched foil card featuring Hisuian Zoroark V, 1 oversize foil card featuring Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and 5 Pok mon TCG booster packs You'll also get 1 collector s colorful Hisuian Zoroark pin, 1 acrylic VSTAR marker and a code card for Pok mon TCG Live. Get ready to confuse your opponents and play tricks on them with Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR PLEASE NOTE: boosters packs are assorted and may vary by box. You may not receive the exact selection displayed on the pictures.

